Police: Autopsy on intellectually disabled woman reveals old, new wounds

KUALA LUMPUR: The autopsy report on a woman with intellectual disability, suspected to be murdered, revealed numerous traces of both recent and old injuries on her body.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan (pix) said the injuries sustained by the 20-year-old victim are intricate and a comprehensive analysis is awaiting the conclusion of laboratory assessments.

“There are various possible causes including a fall or abuse and we are investigating to determine the specific circumstances leading to the injuries,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, seven individuals from a single family were arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of the woman with disabilities, in a house at Jalan Serdang Raya 1, Seri Kembangann near here last Sunday.

The deceased had reportedly scolded and pinched two family members, a two-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

Subsequently, the woman suffered repeated beatings with a long stick, resulting in significant injuries. -Bernama