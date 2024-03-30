Police bust syndicate, seize drugs worth RM10.3 mln

SHAH ALAM: The police busted a drug trafficking syndicate, with the arrest of four men and seizure of 312.7 kilogrammes of syabu valued at 10.3 million, during a raid on a terraced house, last Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, said in the 7.30pm raid, police also confiscated assets worth over RM2 million, including four luxury vehicles, cash and jewellery.

The four local men, aged 23 to 40, were believed to be transporters and coordinators for the syndicate, which has been active since October last year.

“Further investigation revealed that they were paid between RM15,000 to RM30,000 to smuggle and distribute drugs in the Klang Valley and abroad,“ he told a press conference at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Khaw said investigations and urine screening tests on the suspects revealed none of them had prior criminal records or tested positive for drugs.

He said the focus is now on identifying the mastermind and so far there are no leads connecting the syndicate to organised crime.

The suspects have been remanded until April 2, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.



