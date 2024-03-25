Police: Cambodian found drowned might be victim of crocodile attack

KUANTAN: The police do not rule out the possibility that a Cambodian man found drowned yesterday in Sungai Mati, Tanjung Putus here died due to a crocodile attack.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the body was found intact but showed signs of injuries believed to be due to a crocodile attack.

“We have to wait for the forensic report. But the area is known to be a habitat for crocodiles,“ he told reporters after attending the state-level 217th Police Day celebration here today.

The body of Cambodian Sary Tolos, 26, a mechanic at a vehicle workshop in Indera Mahkota here, was found washed up on the riverbank at noon, about 300 metres from the spot he went missing.

He was swept away while fishing with two friends in the river at 8 pm on Saturday. -Bernama