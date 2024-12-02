Police confirm receiving report on bomb threat at MBJB tower

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have confirmed receiving a report regarding a bomb threat at the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Tower here today.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said an investigation had been conducted and urged everyone to remain calm.

“The situation is under control. No suspicious objects were detected on all 22 floors of the MBJB Tower,” he told reporters when contacted.

Meanwhile, MBJB Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman, in a statement, said the bomb threat was a hoax.

“The police have confirmed that the threat is a hoax and that the MBJB Tower is safe to operate.

“The MBJB Tower, which accommodates over 500 employees, has resumed operations within office hours, with all staff allowed to return to the office at 2 pm,” he said.

According to Mohd Noorazam, MBJB received an email containing a bomb threat from an individual claiming to be Takahiro Karasawa (takahiro-karasawa@akita-h-story.jp) this morning.

Following this, MBJB promptly filed a police report at the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters.

“Instructions for evacuating the building and assembling at the designated locations were issued to all MBJB staff and public members present at the tower around noon, until thorough police inspection is conducted,” he said.–Bernama