Police detain Chegu Bard, launch investigation into casino statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have verified the arrest of Chegu Bard, also known as Badrul Hisham Shaharin, a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Information Committee, yesterday, and launching an investigation into his Facebook post regarding the purported opening of a casino in Forest City.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, stated that the Magistrate’s Court here granted a two-day remand order until tomorrow.

“Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegu Bard’s arrest on April 27 is related to the remarks linking the Prime Minister to the alleged issuance of a casino construction in Forest City, and involving the King as a target of criticism.

“The investigation is conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law Division (D5) under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, which pertains to seditious tendencies to incite hatred or disloyalty to any King.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with the improper use of network facilities or services,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shuhaily advised the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case as it is ongoing.

He emphasised that strict action, without leniency, would be enforced against anyone intentionally disrupting public order, and netizens are cautioned to exercise discretion and refrain from using any platform to disrupt harmony.

