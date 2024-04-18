MCMC records statements of Chegu Bard, Salim Iskandar and Papagomo

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded the statements of Chegu Bard, Salim Iskandar and Papagomo to assist in an investigation into a case believed to have violated provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (Act 588).

In a statement today, MCMC said it recorded the statements of Chegu Bard or Badrul Hisham Shaharin and Salim Iskandar (Mohamad Salim Iskandar), at its headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

It also said the statement of Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris otherwise known as Papagomo was recorded at the Setapak police station in Kuala Lumpur.

“The dissemination of false content with the intention to disrupt others is a breach of the provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“After the investigation is completed, the investigation papers will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further instructions,” read the statement.

It said investigating officers seized the mobile phones of the three individuals believed to be used to upload relevant videos on social media platforms.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Act, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of one year or both if convicted.

MCMC reminded the public not to misuse network and online application services to spread unverified and false content.