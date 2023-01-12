Police detain driver who rammed motorcycle after argument with wife

KUALA LUMPUR: A social media viral clip showing a Honda Civic ramming into a Yamaha Ego motorcycle is believed to have occurred when the car driver tried to drive off after an argument with his wife.

Acting Gombak district police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad said following the incident the suspect was detained at 7.45 pm yesterday at Jalan Bidara, Selayang.

“Investigations found that the incident in the 18-second footage is believed to have happened yesterday (Nov 29) at Jalan Tun Teja 3, Taman Tun Teja, Rawang, at 3.30 pm. The car driver was driving away from his wife after they had an argument.

“The victim (motorcyclist) was at the scene and tried to stop the driver but was rammed. The victim sustained minor injuries on the elbow, hand, and leg,“ he said in a statement, here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 337 of the same Code for causing injury by a reckless act endangering the life or safety of others.

Noor Ariffin urged members of the public with any information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Agilan Iswaran at 019-5230801 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-61262222.–Bernama