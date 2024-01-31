Police detect fake ‘arrest warrant’ messages circulating on Whatsapp, Telegram

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detected fraudulent activities involving the distribution of fake ‘arrest warrant’ messages through WhatsApp and Telegram.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director (investigation) Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix) said the ‘arrest warrant’ was claimed to have been issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia, Putrajaya titled ‘Unit Khas Pasukan B-19 JSJK’.

According to him, the arrest warrant involved was issued to the police to take immediate action against specified individuals and offences within 24 hours.

“The content of the ‘arrest warrant’ also asserts that the High Court has authorised the police to execute the order, and that the detained individuals were not allowed to be bailed by any party, including lawyers.

“In addition, (it says) assets registered under the offender’s name will be frozen and confiscated, and they will be prohibited from leaving the country after enforcement action is taken,“ Rohaimi said in a statement today.

Rohaimi said the police had never received such an ‘arrest warrant’ and that it was a fraud.

As such, he advised the public not to comply with instructions received through such messages or from unfamiliar individuals.

“Please check with relevant agencies before making a decision,“ he said.

Members of the public who have questions or need verification regarding the existence of a new modus operandi of fraud can contact the nearest police station or the CCID infoline at 013-2111222. -Bernama