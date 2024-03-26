PETALING JAYA: A teacher is currently under investigation by the Johor Education Board following claims of him allegedly selling ketum in Pasir Gudang.

Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin called for the matter to be looked into following a social media post alleging the teacher’s involvement in peddling the substance.

“We will share the information once they (the Education Department) have completed their investigation,” he said, according to a report from The Star.

A post on X by user @Wawawehhh claimed that the teacher was selling ketum in Pasir Gudang. The post has since amassed 1.7 million views.

In the meantime, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the claims posted on X were still under investigation.

ALSO READ: Police nab two JPJ enforcement officers with bottles of ketum water

Sohaimi had reportedly said an initial investigation revealed the X post was connected to a police report lodged on Jan 11 by a woman claiming that her husband sexually abused her.

“The incident occurred in October last year at 11pm at a house in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang.

“The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on Jan 13 at 7.15pm and was placed under remand until Jan 19.

“He has been released on police bail, and the case has been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office, which is currently waiting for further instructions,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent, which those found guilty will be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping.

ALSO READ: Six including five police officers nabbed while processing ketum