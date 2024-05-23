Police investigating university student’s fall from 21st floor of hotel

GEORGE TOWN: Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old female student from a private university, who is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of a hotel in Tanjung Bungah yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad stated that the police were alerted to the incident at 3.35 pm by passersby who discovered the woman’s body face down and covered in blood.

“Initial investigations reveal that the student checked into the hotel yesterday with her boyfriend.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident,“ he said during a press conference at the Penang Police headquarters today.

Hamzah said a statement had been recorded from the victim’s 24-year-old self-employed boyfriend. Although the case is currently classified as a sudden death, a detailed investigation is underway, he added.