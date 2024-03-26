Police: KK Mart in Bidor hit with petrol bomb

IPOH: Police have confirmed that a KK Mart convenience store in Jalan Bruseh, near Bidor, was hit by a petrol bomb early this morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a local worker who found the bomb at 5.35 am lodged a police report regarding the incident at 8.49 am.

“The 20-year-old complainant was working when she heard the sound of a bottle breaking in front of the store and went to check.

“There were shards of glass and explosive material resembling firecrackers on the floor. She also smelled an odour resembling kerosene,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Yusri said police are tracking down individuals involved in the incident, adding that the case is classified under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief, which provides a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

“We are still conducting investigations to track down the suspect and are reviewing footage from the closed-circuit television cameras of the store,” he said.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Norseha Baharudin, at 0177964459. -Bernama