PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is committed to enhancing road safety through a Maqasid Syariah (objectives of Islamic law) approach in all advocacy programmes, special operations, and related campaigns, aiming to protect public well-being in accordance with religious principles and universal human values.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the initiative aligns with the mandate of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as highlighted at the 20th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) yesterday, which emphasised that every government policy and action should benefit, protect, and safeguard the well-being of the people.

He said JPJ has carried out various advocacy and road law enforcement initiatives through road safety campaigns and enforcement activities, focusing on sustainable life preservation in accordance with the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Enforcement measures, such as the mandatory use of seat belts for passengers and bus drivers in Malaysia, effective July 1, are in line with the Maqasid Syariah principle of preserving life,” he said in a statement today.

“Strict enforcement actions, including detention, issuing compounds, and seizing vehicles through operations such as Op Khas Motosikal, Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA), and Op Khas Kenderaan Perdagangan, demonstrate that JPJ is committed not only to maintaining the highest standards of road law integrity, but also to consistently reducing accidents that could cause loss or damage to both individual and national assets,” he added. - Bernama