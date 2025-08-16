JPJ seizes 270 luxury vehicles in nationwide Ops Luxury crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has confiscated 270 luxury vehicles across Malaysia for operating without valid road tax and insurance under Ops Luxury.

The operation, active since July 1, targets luxury cars driven without proper documentation nationwide.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that the crackdown ensures strict action against non-compliant vehicle owners.

“This operation is a stern measure against luxury vehicles that are being driven without paying road tax, with some also without insurance coverage,” he said.

Seized vehicles will remain impounded until owners settle outstanding road tax, insurance, and summonses.

Among the detained cars were a Ferrari in Johor Bahru and a Rolls-Royce in Kuala Lumpur with unpaid road tax of RM29,000 annually.

A Lamborghini Huracán with RM12,000 annual road tax was also seized during the operation.

Aedy revealed some vehicles had lapsed road tax for over a year, with one case in Kuala Lumpur reaching three years.

The owner of the three-year-lapsed vehicle claimed to have “forgotten” to renew the road tax.

Ops Luxury will expand to Perlis, Sabah, and Sarawak as part of continuous enforcement efforts.

“We do not want luxury vehicles on the road without valid road tax and insurance,” Aedy emphasised.

He highlighted the high public safety risks if uninsured luxury vehicles are involved in accidents.

Legal action has been initiated against several owners in court for non-compliance.

Owners who settle their arrears can reclaim their vehicles after fulfilling all requirements.

The press conference was attended by JPJ senior director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan and Johor JPJ director Azmil Zainal Adnan. - Bernama