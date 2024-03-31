Police looking for trio distributing business cards offering illegal loans, online gambling services at Ramadan bazaar

IPOH: Perak police are currently tracking down the suspects believed to be engaged in distributing business cards offering unlicensed money lending and online gambling services around the Ramadan bazaar area at Ipoh Stadium.

Perak Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that investigations conducted revealed the involvement of three men in this activity for the past three days.

He said that one of the traders at the bazaar, known as “Oppa” from the Oppa Zuzu Kitchen stall, had recorded the activities of the men involved yesterday.

He noted that the 1.01-minute recording showed a man distributing the business cards at every stall at the Ramadan bazaar at Ipoh Stadium.

According to Mohd Yusri, the police had interviewed the relevant trader regarding the incident and obtained details of the occurrence and that efforts to track down the suspected individuals involved are underway.

“No police reports have been received from any party so far. Action is still being taken,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a video circulated on Facebook through the Oppa Zuzu Kitchen account showing the distribution of the business cards went viral.