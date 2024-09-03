Police looking for two local men suspected of robbing a petrol station in Batu Gajah

BATU GAJAH: Police are looking for two male suspects in their 20s, believed to be locals, who are suspected of robbing a petrol station near Jalan Pusing, near here today.

Batu Gajah deputy police chief Supt Zolkifli Hanafiah said two petrol station workers, a woman, 52, and a Bangladeshi man, 26, suffered minor injuries in the robbery that occurred around 6.45 am.

“The victims informed that the suspects rode a Yamaha 135LC and Honda RSX 150, with one of them brandishing a small knife at them.

“Both victims did not obey the suspects’ instructions, which led to a struggle and during that struggle, the suspects managed to escape with two mobile phones (Oppo and Realme) with an estimated value of around RM500.

“The woman worker received four stitches to her lip while the male worker received eight stitches on his head due to the injuries they sustained. They received outpatient treatment (at Batu Gajah Hospital),” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those with information about the robbery to contact the Batu Gajah district police headquarters to assist with investigations.

Several photos of the robbery went viral on Telegram showing a woman lying down covered in blood with items in the station in disarray. - Bernama