Police looking for woman who fled shelter with two children

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman and her two children who went missing from the Women’s Aid Protection Home in Section 20, Petaling Jaya, Selangor on May 10.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the woman, identified as Nur Aishah Abd Samad, and her children, aged three and five years old, went missing at about 4.30 pm on that day.

“The woman claimed she wanted to go to a nearby mosque for prayers but did not return. The home management lodged a police report at the Sea Park police station the following day,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulnizam said the woman and her children were sent to the centre by the Shah Alam District Welfare Department because they were suspected to be victims of domestic violence.

Shahrulnizam said Nur Aishah is 168 cm tall, weighs 50 kg and is of dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the three should contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Mohd Safuan Alias at 011-10255725 or 03-78742222.