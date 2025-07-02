Ipoh roads to be closed on Feb 12 for Chap Goh Meh procession

IPOH: Roads around Ipoh city will be closed and diverted from 5 pm next Wednesday (Feb 12) for the Chap Goh Meh procession, marking the end of the 2025 Chinese New Year celebration.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the event will include a cultural procession with decorated vehicles and lion dances, starting at Ipoh Padang and ending at the same location by 9 pm.

The affected routes include Jalan Tun Sambanthan at Ipoh Padang, Jalan Sultan Idris Shah, Jalan Laxamana, Jalan Sultan Iskandar and Jalan Bijeh Timah, he said in a statement.

The procession will also pass along Jalan Persiaran Bijeh Timah, Jalan Sultan Yusuf, Jalan Dato’ Maharajalela and Jalan Bandar, before returning to Jalan Tun Sambanthan.

Police expect around 1,000 participants and advised road users to plan their journey and follow traffic instructions along the diverted routes during the event.