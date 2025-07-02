Police confirm report on dead cats found in trash bin

GEORGE TOWN: Police have received a report about a viral video showing several dead cats being discarded in a trash bin in Jelutong, Penang yesterday.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the report was filed by a 49-year-old local man at 4.29pm on Feb 5.

Police viewed the video circulating on social media showing over 10 cats wrapped in black plastic bags being thrown into a large roadside trash bin at 5.20pm on Feb 6, he said.

Online users have urged authorities to investigate whether the cats were killed or simply discarded, noting that all the cats appeared to have died at the same time.

Meanwhile, Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab confirmed the department visited the site to conduct an initial investigation to determine the cause of deaths.