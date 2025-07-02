Police seek public help to find missing Ipoh woman

IPOH: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 27-year-old woman, Nurziana Bah Nawar, who was reported missing from her home at Jalan Keramat Pulai, Kampung Sinju here on Tuesday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said Nurziana’s mother lodged the report at the Simpang Pulai police station at 8.14 pm on the same day.

He said the missing person has tanned skin, a plump build and short black hair.

“The woman was noticed missing from her home in Kampung Sinju around 6 pm on Feb 4 when her mother returned from the nearby river,” he told Bernama today.

Anyone with information on the missing person is urged to contact case officer SM Ahmad Zubir Alias at 016-4275733, Simpang Pulai police station at 05-3571222 or any nearby police station.