Police: Man who allegedly killed parents nabbed at Penchala Tunnel

KUALA LUMPUR: A man believed to have murdered his parents in Sungai Penchala tonight was arrested at the Penchala Tunnel on the Sprint Highway at 10.30 pm.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the 42-year-old suspect was apprehended by policemen conducting an operation to track him down after he fled the crime scene.

“Police received a call regarding the incident at 7.43 pm from the public informing of a fight between a man and his parents at Jalan Penchala Hilir 6, Sungai Penchala, here.

“Following the altercation, the husband and wife, aged 82 and 72, were found on the floor of the house, believed to have been stabbed to death.

“With the arrest of the main suspect, the police managed to solve the case in two hours and 40 minutes. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement tonight.

Amihizam said checks revealed that the suspect has nine priors on his criminal record involving drugs. -Bernama