Police nab four mule account holders involving RM113,463 in losses

BALIK PULAU: Police detained three men and a woman suspected of being mule account holders for several scam syndicates which caused four victims to lose RM113,463.62 in several recent incidents.

Southwest district police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said all of them were picked up separately around the state yesterday by a Southwest Commercial CID team.

“In the first case, police detained a man in his 50’s for holding a mule account for a syndicate which deceived a victim of work commission linked to an online case in Bayan Lepas.

“Based on investigation, the victim carried out several online transactions amounting to RM65,964.92 into the account of the suspect and investigation is still going on,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the second case, he said police arrested a 31-year-old man for holding a mule account for a syndicate which scammed a victim in Bayan Lepas with a fake part-time job offer.

Kamarul Rizal said in that case, the victim made six online transactions to the man’s bank account involving a total of RM31,629.

In the third case, a 54-year-old woman was arrested after she was believed to be involved in deceiving a victim in the ‘phone scam’ syndicate through TikTok application involved in a case in Sungai Korok when the victim made 13 online transactions to different bank accounts totalling RM6,600.

He said the fourth case involved the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was the mule account holder of a syndicate deceiving victims in non-existent online part-time work involving online transactions amounting to RM9,269.70.

“All those arrested involved different fraud syndicates and they are now remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code, for cheating,“ he said. - Bernama