Police nab six foreigners in online scam, gambling ‘call centre’ raid

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Johor police arrested two men and four foreign women suspected of operating online scams and gambling at a condominium ‘call centre’ in Puteri Harbour here yesterday, said police chief CP M Kumar.

“Their modus operandi was to target victims abroad, but no victims have been identified so far. We also seized laptops, mobile phones, and several other devices,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspects were aged between 24 and 36 years old, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Kumar advised the public to be wary of offers that promise quick and easy gains, as well as deals that seem “too good to be true,“ particularly online.

“Information on the latest modus operandi is available on the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

“If you have become a victim of fraud, immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 as an initial step to block the outflow of funds from the suspects’ accounts,“ he said.