Police on the hunt for armed robbery suspect in Ipoh

IPOH: Police are looking for a man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a house in Jalan Coldstream Buntong, Kampung Baru Buntong here, on Wednesday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they received a report from a 30-year-old man regarding the incident that occurred around 3 am.

“The suspect used a white Nissan Almera and, armed with a machete, chased the victim and snatched a gold necklace worth approximately RM15,000 from him.

“Police investigation through CCTV footage revealed that the suspect was wearing a black hat and face mask during the incident. The police have found a car used by the suspect abandoned in an alley in the area,“ he said in a statement last night.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case was being investigated under Sections 395/397 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone who recognised or had information about the suspect to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting Investigating Officer Inspector Josin Amatin at 016-2222491 or by heading to any nearby police station.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and take care of their personal safety and belongings to prevent any untoward incidents.

A video of the incident showing an individual being attacked at his residence by an armed man went viral on Facebook yesterday.