Police open disciplinary inquiry against officer who allegedly shoved lover into sea

BUTTERWORTH: The police have opened a disciplinary inquiry into a 37-year-old police officer who allegedly pushed his female partner into the sea at the Penang Bridge during a quarrel last month, says Penang Police Chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (pix).

“His investigation paper has all been completed and we have referred it to Bukit Aman and it will be decided later whether there is a criminal element or not. But we have also opened an investigation paper against him for disciplinary action,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after the state-level opening ceremony Op Selamat 21/2024 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period from Feb 8-13 at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza here, today.

In the incident at 7.49 pm on Jan 15, a couple survived after they both fell off the Penang Bridge following an apparent argument.

The police initiated an investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code after the 40-year-old female victim claimed she was pushed by her lover.

Meanwhile, Khaw said the police were still investigating a married couple who engaged in reckless acts while riding a motorcycle on the Penang Bridge, even though one of them was said to be a disabled person (OKU) cardholder.

He said their alleged actions still constituted offences, and they would be referred to the hospital for mental health examinations.

“Based on our checks, both the male and female suspects have three prior criminal records, and we will investigate whether the female suspect has mental health issues,“ he said.

He said both were placed under remand for four days and the police had opened two investigation papers under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama