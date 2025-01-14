WASHINGTON: Rebuilding Los Angeles neighbourhoods damaged by devastating fires will cost tens of billions of dollars, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti, quoting US President Joe Biden.

“It’s gonna cost tens of billions of dollars to get Los Angeles back to where it was. So we gonna need Congress to step up funding to get this done. Ad we’re gonna get that done,“ Biden said at a briefing with federal officials.

The wildfires that started in Los Angeles County on January 7 have been recognised as the largest in the state’s history. According to authorities, the total area of ​​the fires has exceeded 16,000 hectares. At least 24 people have died, and more than 12,300 buildings, including celebrity homes, have been destroyed. Meteorologists note that dry and windy weather caused the fire to spread quickly.