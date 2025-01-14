PETALING JAYA: An academic has slammed a politician who he described as quick to lash out and react ‘angrily’ without thoroughly investigating the issue involving ‘halal ham sandwiches’ at Universiti Malaya (UM).

Prof. Tajuddin Rasdi, an Islamic architecture professor at UCSI University said it was quite surprising that the issue was reported to the police so quickly without doing a search on the definition of the term “ham”

Speaking through his Youtube channel, Tajuddin did not name the politician.

However, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, yesterday, reportedly urged authorities to investigate and take immediate action to deal with claims of sandwich packs with questionable halal status sold in convenience stores.

“Things that we have no idea of its head or tail are now going viral, it has become a culture of shoot first and ask questions later and this was welcomed by a famous politician who likes to shout and when he talks likes to point fingers.

“The politician made three accusations, namely that he thought ham was pork, why was the halal logo placed on the sandwich that gave him pork and accusing KK Mart of once again offending Muslims.

“If we do something unintentionally, I don’t understand how one can use the word mocking or insulting.

“Let’s not be so quick to lash out,” he said, commenting on the ongoing issue via his YouTube channel yesterday.

UM had previously announced that two 24-hour retail outlets were immediately shut to ensure the ongoing investigation into these allegations can proceed without disruption.

UM also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all products sold on campus come from suppliers who comply with laws, standards, regulations, and procedures.

KK Mart has since suspended all business dealings with the supplier of the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich which were sold in a concept store in Universiti Malaya (UM).

The retail mart chain said that it has discontinued the supply of the sandwich from Shake and Bake Café across all its outlets.

Commenting further, Tajuddin opined that all parties should not be angry over the issue, but rather resort to reprimands which can be made in a civilised manner.

According to him, KK Super Mart has also explained that the sandwich in question was taken from the manufacturer Shake And Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd.

“Jakim (Malaysian Islamic Development Department) has said it never came out (with a halal certificate) and now we are waiting for the answer from the manufacturer. This matter needs to be investigated to find out whether it is pork or not.

“We also want to know what type of ham is this, and what its status (sandwich). Why can’t we ask nicely?

“Why do we want to snap immediately, where does it say in our religion, when our religion is criticised, we immediately snap..

“Know our Prophet first, instead of politicians who are not civilised at all. It is our fault because we are the ones who will answer to God in the afterlife,” he added.