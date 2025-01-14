Urine tests at concert venues impractical - AADK DG

KAJANG: The proposed implementation of urine tests at concert venues is impractical and difficult to carry out, according to the Director-General of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said this was because that urine screening to detect drug abuse cannot be done carelessly and takes time to complete.

“We can conduct random tests. But concerts are hardly held in a hall, but in a big stadium.

“And for us to carry out the tests for everyone present is so not practical,” he said at the AADK monthly assembly at the agency’s headquarters here today.

Ruslin said that the agency is more focused on increasing its presence and enforcement efforts, as well as promoting anti-drug prevention campaign messages at concert venues.

“Perhaps, on the tickets themselves, we can include an anti-drug logo and also run an anti-drug campaign before the concert begins.

“I will meet with the event (concert) organisers) to find the best solution... we do not want this (entertainment) industry to be associated with drugs, even though only a small number of people use them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ruslin said that the number of drug abuse cases up to September last year showed a 31.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, with 169,691 offenders detected.

He said that individuals aged between 19 and 39 were the group most involved in drug abuse, with 98,9777 people or 53.8 per cent of the total detected.

“The most commonly abused drug, accounting for 70 per cent, is Amphetamine Type Stimulants (synthetic drugs) such as methamphetamine, ecstasy, and syabu, followed by opiate-type drugs,“ he added.

Ruslin also said that the trend was evidence that drug and substance abuse continued to be a serious issue that needed to be addressed more effectively.

“The increase in synthetic drug abuse cases also requires a more aggressive and innovative approach from our side,” he said.

He added that AADK is in the midst of drafting an Anti-Drug Communication Plan to widely disseminate accurate and up-to-date anti-drug messages to help individuals involved in drug and substance addiction and abuse.