Police open investigation paper on sale of ‘Allah’ socks

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an invetigation paper on the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at KK Mart in Bandar Sunway, following social media reports since March 13, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix).

Shamsul Anuar said the investigation is being conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which if convicted individuals could face fines of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of three years, or both.

“To date, 36 police reports have been filed expressing dissatisfaction over the issue and ongoing investigations are being conducted against both the management and the vendors involved to ensure these socks are not available nationwide.

“Despite the apologies from KK Mart and the vendors, we will continue to investigate due to the public outrage and concern sparked by this issue,“ he said during question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) on the ministry’s actions following the sale of the socks at KK Mart Bandar Sunway.

At the same time, Shamsul Anuar confirmed the cessation of sales of the socks at all KK Mart outlets nationwide.

In response to a question from Mohd Hasnizan Harun (PN-Hulu Selangor) on steps taken to monitor publications, books or reading materials so that they are free from obscene and immoral elements that can damage the faith of Muslims, he said as of 2023, a total of 5,516 publication titles had been subjected to action to prevent their circulation in the country.

“The administration of regulations falls under the jurisdiction of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, which involves more than just overseeing sales and import. Measures are also taken against publishers, printers, distributors and owners of publications violating the act.

“Enforcement for moral offences involves seizing or withholding materials, investigating and prosecuting offenders. Immoral publications may face Prohibition, Suspension or Import Prohibition Orders,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar added that the proposed amendments to the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, aimed at addressing current needs, especially regarding online crimes, are expected to be tabled during this parliamentary session. -Bernama