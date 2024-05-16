Police open IP on group cooking at petrol station

KUALA LUMPUR: The police opened an investigation paper (IP) related to a group of individuals found engaging in a ‘picnic’ session and cooking on a gas stove at a petrol station in Genting Highlands, Pahang, recently.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received a report regarding a 50-second long video clip which went viral on social media, showing cooking activities at the petrol station.

“The result of the investigation found that the video clip had gone viral on X, and was uploaded on May 13, and is believed to have been done by a group of vehicle owners, causing concern and annoyance to the public,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 268 and Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Zaiham also requested the cooperation of any parties who witnessed the incident to come forward to help with the investigation.

Police will take decisive action, and will carry out integrated operations around the petrol station, especially on weekends and public holidays.

“The move taken after police received information and complaints that the location is often the focus of vehicle owners gathering and doing activities which disturb public order, and other motorists who pass through the location,” he said.