Police: Pothole on Hulu Kelang MRR2 repaired

KUALA LUMPUR: The pothole on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) heading towards Ampang, which was detected since yesterday, has been repaired as of 3 pm today.

Ampang Jaya District police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said at 8pm yesterday the police were informed about a metre-deep hole on the Hulu Kelang MRR2 near the Shell and Petronas petrol stations.

He said following the report, several of its Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division (BSPT) members were dispatched to oversee and manage traffic along the lane.

In addition, safety cones were placed to prevent any unwanted incidents.

“At 7 am today, contractors from the Selangor Public Works Department (JKR) came to repair the road.

“The middle lane was temporarily closed and while the repair works were going on, Ampang Jaya BSPT personnel were present to monitor the situation,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said so far there have been no reports of accidents involving the pothole. -Bernama