Police probe fire incident involving elderly couple following argument

IPOH: Police are investigating a fire incident in Taman Utama Bercham here, involving an elderly man and woman who suffered burns after an argument this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received a distress call reporting a fire involving a car, motorcycle and two victims aged 67 and 54 at around 10.18 am.

“Initial investigations revealed a car and a motorcycle were burnt in front of a house and witnesses heard an argument before the fire broke out,“ he said in a statement here today.

Both victims suffered burns and were unconscious in the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and statements from witnesses will be recorded for further investigation.

The public with information can contact ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019 or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation. -Bernama