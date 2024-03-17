Police raid 11 premises including food courts for suspected vice activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided 11 premises believed to be involved in prostitution activities in the Jalan Pudu and Jalan Bukit Bintang areas here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the premises that were raided included seven massage parlours, and two prostitution dens and food courts respectively.

According to him, the raids were carried out between 2.30 pm and 11 pm, with police detaining 47 individuals comprising eight locals including two women, and 39 foreign nationals, all aged between 18 and 60.

“Several items were seized in the operation, including 20 flower necklaces (tip payments), massage oil, seven advertisements for massage packages, mobile phones and RM4,730 in cash,“ he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said preliminary investigations found that the modus operandi used in the said premises was to provide flower garlands to customers who wanted sex services.

“Customers will pay a certain price for the services of foreign women,“ he said.

He added that all suspects were remanded today and the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 372B of the Penal Code, and Section 55B and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.