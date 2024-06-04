Police record statement of man who allegedly left RM500,000 suitcase in parking lot

SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded a man’s statement in connection to the discovery of a luggage bag containing more than RM500,000 in cash in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Damansara on March 19.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man was identified through closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage in the area as the individual who placed the bag there.

“Based on the man’s statement we believe he is the individual who brought and left the luggage bag containing the money in the parking lot of the shopping centre.

But so far, we have not been able to ascertain his motive for doing so,“ he said at a press conference after inaugurating the Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri here today.

Hussein said the man was not the individual who claimed to be the director of an information technology company claiming ownership of the money as reported previously.

He said the police, however, did not rule out the possibility that the man was from the same company as the director.

He said further inspection of the luggage bag also found seven fingerprints and further investigations were underway to identify who they belonged to.

Earlier, Hussein was reported to have said that the police would call three more witnesses to help investigate the case after the Aidilfitri celebration.