Police record statements from Chegu Bard, Zahid Md Arip

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today recorded statements from Chegu Bard, whose real name is Badrul Hisham Shaharin, and Muhammad Zahid Md Arip regarding their remarks allegedly containing seditious elements related to the car gift from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that the statements from both individuals were recorded at 11 am to assist the investigation.

He said that the investigation is being conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Law Division (D5), Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case is still under investigation, and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) advises the public not to make any comments or speculations that may disrupt the investigation.

“PDRM urges the public to be responsible users of social media and not to misuse the platform in violation of the law. Firm action will be taken against any party that acts in any manner that could disrupt public order and national security,“ he said. -Bernama