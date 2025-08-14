A photo of a narrow rental room priced at RM650 a month has gone viral, with many Malaysians stunned by its size.

In a TikTok post by @serembanpage showed single bed squeezed tightly between two walls with barely any walking space except for a narrow strip along the left where two water bottles are placed on the tiled floor.

At the far end of the room is a large vertical window covered by a black curtain tied in the middle, letting in partial daylight and revealing a view of high-rise buildings and rooftops outside.

“Rental room in KL. Fall off the bed and you would be stuck to the wall. Nice view.

“How much do you guys think the rent is? The answer is RM650 a month.”

The post has since gone viral, sparking hundreds of comments.

Some criticised the landlord directly. @Jajarr wrote, “How could the owner rent out a room this size with that kind of cutthroat price?”

@ArBrkenar’s bluntly said, “Better sleep under a flyover.”

Others questioned the value compared to alternative options. @peeteed88 suggested, “Try surveying hotels. Monthly rates are cheaper and come with daily housekeeping.”

@BangMojie agreed, saying, “Hotels are better — you can get one for RM450 a month.”



@Aiman joked said “RM650 for this? Might as well buy a car and sleep in it. At least the monthly payment makes it yours.”