Thomas Mueller joins Vancouver Whitecaps with title-winning ambition

GERMANY and Bayern Munich great Thomas Mueller said Thursday he remains focused on winning titles as he prepares for Major League Soccer life with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps officially unveiled their new signing one week after he inked a deal through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with an option for 2026.

Mueller, whose tenure with Bayern Munich included 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs, said his move to North America doesn’t mean his appetite for trophies has decreased.

“I was always a competitive guy during my whole life, and my love is to play, to play soccer,“ the 35-year-old said. “And my body feels, even in (this) stage of my career, too good to retire.

“I know that a player with my career coming to Vancouver (is) creating a little bit of a hype,“ added Mueller, who helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014 but retired from international duty last year.

“And we want to stay on the hype train as long as possible.”

The Whitecaps are in second place in the Western Conference, four points behind San Diego and one in front of Minnesota.

Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster called Mueller’s arrival “the greatest day since I have joined the club”.

“It’s a great time and a good time to be a Vancouver Whitecaps supporter,“ he added.

Mueller indicated he was hoping to take the field with his new team on Sunday when the Whitecaps host Houston Dynamo FC, although coach Jesper Sorensen did not confirm the new arrival’s availability.

Nevertheless, Mueller made it clear he is laser-focused on his Whitecaps future.

“It’s not about winning titles in the past,“ he said. “It’s winning titles in the future. That’s what motivates me.” - AFP