Police rescue two teenagers exploited by employer, 17 illegal immigrants also detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 17 illegal immigrants and rescued two teenagers believed to be victims of labour and exploited at a factory processing electrical components in Teluk Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat, Selangor.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Division’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 Unit D3’s principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said the two teenagers from Myanmar, aged 17, were rescued by a police team that raided the factory at 12.45pm today.

According to Soffian, the 17 illegal immigrants detained were from China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“Initial investigations revealed that the factory did not have a business has been operating for about 18 months and paid the workers RM1,200 to RM1,300 a month.

“Their movements are also controlled and the workers need to work six days a week from 8am to 9pm. They are not allowed to leave the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Soffian added that the two teenagers and illegal immigrants would be detained at the Kuala Langat police headquarters for investigations.

The case will be investigated under Section 14 of the Atipsom Act 2007, Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 39(B) of the Immigration Regulations 1963. -Bernama