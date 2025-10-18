102 schools in KL and Selangor to implement PdPR for ASEAN Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 102 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have been allowed to implement Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) and Work from Home (WFH) arrangements from Oct 23 to 29 in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement, said the measure was taken to ensure that students’ learning process would not be disrupted, taking into account the road closures and security controls to be implemented throughout the duration of the summit.

“Parents, guardians, students, teachers and school staff involved are advised to refer to their respective schools’ official communication channels for further information regarding the implementation of PdPR and WFH,” it said.

The ministry said the experience of implementing PdPR and WFH during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ASEAN Summit in May had proven effective in ensuring the continuity of the learning process, while safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers and school staff.

The upcoming ASEAN Summit is expected to be the largest and most high-profile gathering of world leaders ever hosted in the country, with the attendance of several major world powers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously said United States President Donald Trump is among the leaders expected to attend, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of government from ASEAN member states and dialogue partner countries. - Bernama