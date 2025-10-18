New police strategy to boost school presence soon – Home Minister

ALOR GAJAH: A new police strategy to strengthen their presence in schools will be implemented soon, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the move followed the Cabinet’s directive for the Home Ministry (KDN), through the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to increase police presence in school areas as part of government efforts to curb juvenile crime.

“We need to enhance patrols under the concept of ‘omni-presence’, which means ensuring the police are visibly present at schools,” he told reporters after officiating the 2025 Malaysian Registrar of Societies Symposium here today.

In addition, the police will also be required to introduce more creative programmes to raise awareness among students about criminal activities, Saifuddin Nasution said.

“This means the police must follow up with more frequent visits and have more direct engagement with schools. It should go beyond casual visits or brief stops,” he said.

“They (the police) must be more creative by conducting various engagement sessions, more frequent and structured visits, inspections and providing advisory services to all stakeholders,” he said.

Yesterday, Saifuddin Nasution said that the Home Ministry, through PDRM, will increase patrols and police presence in school areas in support of the government’s newly introduced digital safety policy for students.

He said that the initiative is part of an integrated approach encompassing education, prevention and enforcement. - Bernama