Police record statements from 127 in school stabbing case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from 127 individuals, including the suspect’s friends, to assist in the investigation into the tragic death of a 16-year-old student who was fatally stabbed at a secondary school in Bandar Utama last Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the police are still awaiting the full post-mortem report from the pathology department before completing the investigation.

“We are still waiting for the pathology report. Usually, the full report can be obtained within a month or sooner, but the longest is around three months,” he said in a statement.

He said the 14-year-old male suspect, who is a Remove Class student at the same school, has been remanded until Oct 21 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, the media reported that the victim, a 16-year-old female student, died after being stabbed in the chest and neck during the incident at her school in Bandar Utama.

The victim was reported to have died at the scene, while the suspect, who is also a student at the same school, was detained for further investigation.

Last Wednesday, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the cause of death was stab wounds to the chest and neck, based on the results of a post-mortem conducted at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

The victim’s body was claimed by her family at about 7.30 am the same day, after the post-mortem was completed at UMMC the previous night.

On the same day, the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court issued a seven-day remand order against the male student to assist in the investigation. - Bernama