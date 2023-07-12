PETALING JAYA: Police have classified the death of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin (pix) as murder following the autopsy report from Sungai Buloh Hospital today.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan when contacted said the autopsy found that the six-year-old boy, who was autistic, had injuries on his neck and body, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Zayn Rayyan, who was reported missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found dead in a stream about 200 metres from his home at Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai at 10 pm yesterday, by a group of residents who had assisted in the search operations.

Earlier, his mother was reported as saying she realised her son was missing while climbing the stairs up to their third-floor apartment unit on the way back from a park at around noon. -Bernama