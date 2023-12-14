Police say two witnesses claim seeing Zayn Rayyan at Block R

PETALING JAYA: Mass screenings of residents at the Idaman Apartment have led to the discovery of two children, who claim they saw Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin on the second and third floors of Block R on Dec 5, said Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said police have recorded statements from 86 individuals to facilitate the case and also collected an additional 10 DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) samples, making it a total of 238 samples collected so far.

Commenting on yesterday’s discovery of a sock in the stream near the spot where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found, Hussein said it did not belong to the victim.

As the investigation enters its eighth day today, Bernama observed two police forensic vehicles parked at the location since 9.45 am.

The six-year-old autistic boy was reported missing on Dec 5 in Damansara Damai and on the following day his body was found in a stream about 200 metres from his residence at the Idaman Apartment. -Bernama