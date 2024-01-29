Police sergeant charged in court for accepting bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A policewoman who was charged at the Sessions Court here today for accepting RM3,000 from a man as an inducement to not take action against his son’s alleged sexual harassment case two years ago, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sergeant Nur Mastisha Maidinsha, 39, who was attached to the Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Department of the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters was charged with agreeing to accepT RM3,000 from the said individual as bribes.

The bribe was an inducement to not take action against a sexual harassment case which is a crime that will be investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

Nur Mastisha is charged with committing the offence at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters at 8pm on Oct 1, 2022 and charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009 that can be punished under Section 24 of the same Act.

If convicted, she faces an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe which is the subject of the offence if the bribe could be valued or in monetary terms, or RM10,000 whichever is the higher, if found guilty.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias proposed bail at RM2,000 with an additional condition that the accused surrenders her passport to the court and reports to the nearest MACC office once a month.

Nur Mastisha who was not represented appealed for a lower bail as she has been suspended from her duties and has to look after two children.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and ordered to report to the nearest MACC office once a month and set March 7, for remention of the case and to appoint a lawyer. -Bernama