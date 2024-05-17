Police stations secured, high-profile areas including palace under watch - IGP

JOHOR BAHRU: Security control at police stations and areas with high-profile individuals including the palace will be fortified following the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station early today.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the heightened vigilance also included the safety of police personnel and high-profile individuals including the Menteri Besar.

“This is our intervention action to block any (further) moves of the Jemaah Islamiyah (radical group), it is essential and (becomes) our responsibility,“ he said during a press conference at the Ulu Tiram police station here today.

At the same time, he advised officers and personnel serving on or off the field to remain vigilant.

In the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station at 2.45 am, three people were confirmed dead, namely two 22-year-old police personnel and a 21-year-old suspect shot dead on site, while another policeman was injured.

The male assailant who was gunned down is believed to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and a raid was subsequently also carried out at the suspect’s house in Ulu Tiram where five members of his family aged 19 to 62 were arrested for investigation.