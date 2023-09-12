Police using tracker dogs Falco, Jimmy in investigation of Zayn Rayyan’s death

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are using the services of two of their tracker unit (K9) dogs, Falco dan Jimmy to detect any evidence that could lead to the person responsible for six-year-old austistic boy Zayn Rayyan’s death.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said that the two dogs arrived at 1.50 pm and began working at the area where Zayn’s body was found, near a stream by the Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai here, while Selangor contingent headquarters Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Baharudin Mat Taib arrived 20 minutes earlier as part of the investigation.

The police are hoping that the dogs would be able to find new leads in the case, and the unit has previously played a main role in search and rescue efforts in several incidents in the country requiring their unique expertise.

Mohamad Fakhrudin added that no one has come forward to provide dashcam footage even though there were many vehicles parked in the parking area of the apartment.

“I urge those who have dashcam footage in their vehicles to come forward and provide it to the police,” he said, advising the public not to spread any fake news as the case was still being investigated.

“If there are any comments made by the public that are false and threaten public order and sullies the dignity of this family, we will take stern action against those spreading them,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said. - Bernama