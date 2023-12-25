Police yet to receive permit application for Palestinian rally near US Embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have not received any application for the organisation of a rally Aksi Bertindak: Kepung Demi Palestin’ scheduled to be held around the United States Embassy from tomorrow (Dec 26) until Sunday (Dec 31).

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama today regarding the programme to be organised by the Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat (SSP).

In a statement today, SSP said the rally is carried out to demonstrate the response of Malaysians, comprising a coalition of 48 non-governmental organisations, student movements, and political organisations, demanding four immediate actions.

The rally is to demand a halt to the killings of the Palestinian people; an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire; cessation of hostilities to address the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza, and recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to a sovereign state.

“This will be a peaceful rally. We (SSP) will set up tents and stay in the tents throughout the rally, in addition to organising solidarity events every night and displaying flags and symbols of the Palestinian people’s struggle,“ read the statement.–Bernama