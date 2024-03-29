Policeman on his way to work killed in road accident

SEREMBAN: A policeman who was riding a motorcycle to work died after being hit by a trailer that lost control at KM6, Jalan Bahau-Kemayan here today.

During the 1pm tragedy, Corporal Mohd Nadzri Ibrahim, 38, from the Jempol police headquarters died at the scene.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said Mohd Nazri was on his way to the Jempol police headquarters from Bahau when a trailer driven by a 29-year-old man lost control and swerved into the opposite lane before crashing into the motorcycle.

“Mohd Nadzri suffered severe injuries and died at the location while the driver of the trailer was not injured,” he said in a statement today.

Hoo said the driver of the trailer has been detained for investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and that police would apply for a remand order tomorrow. -Bernama