Political stability brings development, progress in Sarawak - Ahmad Zahid

SIBU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said political stability has brought a lot of development and progress in Sarawak.

He said that among them was the introduction of hydrogen technology by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, there is no other state in Malaysia that has seven technical and vocational education and training institutions (TVET) like in Sarawak that teach technology fields such as internet of things, robotics and new technology.

“I say this not to compare Sarawak with other states, but the political stability is achieved under the leadership of Tan Sri Abang Johari (who is) not only famous in Malaysia but also abroad,“ he said at the Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s pre-Gawai 2024 celebration here last night.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, he said it is very important to have political stability to move forward in the field of technology.

The TVET field used to be the second or third choice for parents whose children failed academically, but Sarawak has made as the first choice for young people, said Ahmad Zahid.

“This can be set as an example and I believe this progress is due to the good leadership of Tan Sri Abang Johari,“ he said.

He said the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development will give priority to infrastructure development in rural Sarawak.

Ahmad Zahid added that said he would ask the federal government together with the state government to help develop longhouses that are dilapidated or destroyed by fire or floods.