Potential exports of RM2.4 billion from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan signal opportunities in Central Asia - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Potential exports worth RM2.4 billion from businesses in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan indicate numerous opportunities for Malaysian companies to explore in the region.

“This significant figure reflects the growing trust of their respective business communities in Malaysia as a strategic trade and investment partner,“ said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul assured that MITI will expedite the realisation of these export commitments to support Malaysia’s gross domestic growth growth.

“There are numerous opportunities for Malaysian companies in Central Asia,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

He said MITI will expand business opportunities for Malaysian companies through the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (MATRADE) presence in Almaty and Tashkent.

“MITI will ensure these translate into commercial opportunities for Malaysian SMEs and create jobs for Malaysians,” said the minister, who was part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official delegation to these countries.

Malaysia and Uzbekistan also agreed to reactivate the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) Meeting.

“The JTC serves as a platform to address issues of interest, discuss existing and potential new areas of cooperation, strengthen private sector collaboration, and further encourage trade and investment between the two countries,” he added.