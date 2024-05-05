PPS in Kota Tinggi closed as floodwaters recede

KOTA TINGGI: The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lintang here, activated after the flash flood yesterday, was closed at 2.30 pm today.

Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the PPS housed 300 people from 69 families from Kampung Temenin Baru and Kampung Desa Makmur.

“All the victims were relocated to the PPS at 12.30 pm yesterday following heavy rain that lasted for over two hours,” said Azmi, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a separate statement, said all victims were allowed to return home after the floodwaters receded completely.